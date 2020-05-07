Plettenberg Bay KWIKSPAR helping local restaurateurs
A little space in a little store is making a big difference to restaurateurs in Plettenberg Bay.
The Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR has stepped in and availed space for local restaurants unable to provide deliveries to sell their products in store, taking no commission.
Store owner Duncan Brown said when the lockdown was announced in March, he decided to create a section to sell products from local businesses.
While initially providing products from two local restaurants, the store is now offering a large range of products from more than five restaurants.
Brown said the store had been operating for 17 years and it felt good to be able to help where needed and try to save local businesses from bankruptcy.
“I have decided to help out local restaurants with no commission and I aim to help as much as I can,” Brown said.
He said he only offered the space, with the restaurant owners providing their products and respective pricing.
“Most of the restaurants sell similar products as ours and I don’t see that as competition but rather a way of helping and I will continue helping as long as there are still restrictions for them to operate under.”
Brown said the initiative would also help with lockdown regulations as locals now had access to all the products they wanted in one store.
Plettenberg Bay restaurant owners said Brown had been extremely generous by offering them a space to sell their products.
Morné and Mariska Rheeder, who own Zanzos Restaurant & Premium Freezer Meals, said they were “blessed” to have been allowed to sell their frozen food range in Brown’s shop.
“It is a blessing in disguise and we still make some money.
“Also the locals can have a variety of products in one central place with no profit mark-up,” Morne said.
He said locals supporting one another was the way to encourage regrowth of the community economy.
Roost Cafe owner Emmy-Lou Mills echoed Rheeder, saying Brown had been a lifeline to local restaurants during the lockdown period.
“Duncan has helped us a lot, we at least are able to pay our employees and also pay our utility bills, as well as keeping ourselves busy to avoid being bored that may result in depression,” Mills said.