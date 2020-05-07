Government ditches 'grace period' in new rules for public transport

The government has removed a one-hour "grace period" for taxis and other public transport vehicles, changing when they may operate under level 4 of the lockdown.

In a gazette published on Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said public transport was allowed to operate from 5am to 7pm.

"The driver must ensure that the drop-off is completed by 7pm," the amendment to section 8(1) of the regulations reads.