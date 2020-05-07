Fur babies are also feeling the Covid blues

Ross Finck, a music mastering engineer, did not realise how stressed he was about the lockdown until his stress levels literally made his dog sick. And it’s not unusual.

Finck’s dog Hughey was diagnosed with haemorrhagic gastroenteritis — ulcers in the stomach and intestinal tracts caused mainly by stress, anxiety and hyperactivity.

The vet he went to in Cape Town said he had had four such cases in the past three days and that dogs picked up the stress from their owners.

Although Finck usually works from home, there has been less work during lockdown, and his future work is uncertain, putting strain on his finances.