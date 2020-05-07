Eight deaths, 403 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Nelson Mandela Bay
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay is sitting at 403, with eight deaths in the region so far.
This is according to Eastern Cape spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo on Thursday morning.
The province has 849 registered cases.
Kupelo said there were 388 recoveries and a total of 18 people had died in the province.
A provincial breakdown is as follows:
- Sarah Baartman district municipality 17
- Chris Hani municipality 124
- Joe Gqabi municipality 8
- Amathole municipality 15
- Buffalo City municipality 184
- OR Tambo municipality 76
- Alfred Nzo municipality 22