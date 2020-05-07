DD Mabuza mum on Duduzane Zuma's claims that he saved his life

The office of Deputy President David Dabede (DD) Mabuza has chosen silence amid claims by Duduzane Zuma that he was the one who saved former Mpumalanga premier Mabuza's life back in 2015.

While Mabuza has elected not to confirm or deny Duduzane's claims, the Zuma family supporters on social media have gone all-out to close ranks.

But one such supporter, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, has, surprisingly, chosen to swim against the tide this time around. Masina said the conversation between Duduzane and his father Jacob Zuma was “in bad taste and insensitive”.

The Zumas this week caused a stir with the release of a recorded Zoom conversation on YouTube titled “Zooming with Zumas”.

In it, Duduzane boasted about how he had been central in getting an ailing Mabuza to Russia to receive medical treatment for alleged poisoning. He further claimed that despite having helped out Mabuza, the deputy president was no longer taking his calls.