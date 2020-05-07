Colchester’s Oom Jan, 115, moved to safer spot

Surviving two world wars, the atrocities of the apartheid years and now the Covid-19 pandemic, a 115-year-old Colchester man can rest easy after he was moved to a temporary housing structure by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

This, in a bid to assist the man in avoiding contamination of the deadly coronavirus.

Oom Jan Steenberg, as he is affectionately known to the community, said he was very happy with the move to a prefabricated structure mere metres from his former shack dwelling in Colchester.

“I am very grateful and want to say thank you. I now have a house that is nice and open, now there won’t be people up against me all the time,” Steenberg said.

Steenberg, who has a valid ID book to prove his age, said he had been living in Colchester for about 50 years and had never considered leaving the area.

“My children are far away so I am alone here.

“I want to say thank you very much for what the municipality has done for me,” Steenberg said.

Born on December 31 1904, Steenberg depends mainly on government grants to survive financially.

He said it was the respect he had for his elders that eventually helped him live so long.

A staunch Old Apostolic, Steenberg was gifted with groceries and other essential items by the municipality on Thursday morning, when his new temporary housing was given to him.

MMC of human settlements in the Bay, Andile Mfunda, who was at the event, said it was an honour to have someone of Steenberg’s age living in the Eastern Cape.

“We have a responsibility as the municipality to make the commitment to fix Colchester for the community.

“We have to improve the lives of people living in the area,” Mfunda said.

MEC of human settlements Nonkqubela Pieters, who joined in the event, said after arriving in the area earlier in the day she had taken a drive around to see for herself what the situation was.

“There is a mushrooming of informal settlements and many structural defects in houses.

“These houses must be demolished and rebuilt,” Pieters said.

Calling on the municipality to put proper infrastructure in place, Pieters said the department of human settlements in the Eastern Cape could then build top structures.

“People in the area are saying that the houses built in 2000 are falling apart now — the municipality must play its role and commit to put in the proper infrastructure,” Pieters said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said issues of infrastructure and others related to the state of the Colchester area where Steenberg lives would be tabled at the next council meeting.

“We can then see how to speed up the process,” Mniki said.