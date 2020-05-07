Car assembly resumes but sales remain under lockdown

Under relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that took effect from May 1, the local motor industry this week started emerging from its weeks-long slumber with car factories reopening with half their staff.

However, dealers still didn’t know when they would be allowed to start selling vehicles.

As part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s phased approach to lifting the lockdown, local car factories were allowed to start assembling components and vehicles again under the level 4 Risk Adjusted Strategy, but it’s taken government a lot longer to decide whether dealers are allowed to sell them.

Initially, it was announced that automotive dealers could only carry out emergency vehicle repairs under level 4, with vehicle sales only allowed again under level 3 and routine servicing under level 2.

After lobbying from the motor industry, the Department of Trade and Industry last week said that gradual opening of car sales would be allowed under specific conditions to be published, but as of Wednesday afternoon hadn’t yet announced what those conditions are.

It’s caused confusion, and some dealerships that tried to open their doors on Monday were reportedly shut down and their owners threatened with arrest.

Naamsa chairman Mike Mabasa said the organisation again met with government on Monday and submitted recommendations to allow the resumption of car sales, and had hoped for a decision by Wednesday. Naamsa represents 41 firms — including BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen — which build about 600,000 vehicles a year for the local and export markets.

In lobbying for vehicle sales to recommence, the motor industry has argued that it plays a critical role in getting people, products and services to market. An extended lockdown would affect about 1,600 franchise dealers in SA employing 60,000 people directly and nearly one million in the automotive value chain.