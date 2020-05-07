56 test positive after entering Eastern Cape from Western Cape

At least 56 people who travelled from the Western Cape into the Eastern Cape during the lockdown have tested positive for Covid-19.

They entered the province through Tsitsikamma and Aberdeen, with about 9,000 more entering through the various borders from the Western Cape between April 29 and May 4.

A number of people entered the province for burials and funerals.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the high number of people travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape was concerning.

“We understand that interprovincial travelling is allowed but having so many people who have tested positive for Covid-19 coming to the Eastern Cape undermines the good work that we have been doing and continue doing,” she said.

“Why the 56 people were not tested in the Western Cape is beyond me. We need all provinces to work together in containing the spread of this virus,” she said.

There were also 78 people who had travelled from Cape Town who were intercepted in Elliotdale.

Another 110 people had to be rerouted to Mphekweni and Fish River in Port Alfred for screening and testing by health officials. They had also travelled from the Western Cape.

All their contacts are being traced and will be tested, according to Gomba.