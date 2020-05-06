Shop owners refuse prison workers entry over coronavirus fears

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said some correctional service employees were being denied entry to certain shops in the Eastern Cape if they are in uniform.

“The situation is getting unpalatable, especially in the Eastern Cape, as DCS officials are subjected to inhumane treatment when visiting shops and other public places. This is abhorrent conduct of the worst form and has no place in the collective efforts of preventing the spread of coronavirus,” Nxumalo said.

“We have noted with dismay behaviour of some shop owners who have denied our officials access to their outlet, even worse, members of the community are pointing fingers at the brown uniform and stigmatising our officials,” he added.

Nxumalo described the situation as “demoralising” especially because the department’s employees were delivering an essential service.