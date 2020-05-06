Police arrest man within hours of Helenvale murder

Gelvandale police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder within hours of a stabbing incident.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the man was arrested on Wednesday at about 7.30am after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest on Tuesday night.

It is alleged that, at about 10.40pm on Tuesday, Preston Dunsten, 42, was walking along Reginald Street, Helenvale, with a friend when they were approached by the suspect.

“The suspect, who was known [to the deceased], demanded Dunsten’s cellphone.

“When Dunsten replied that he didn’t have a cellphone, the suspect stabbed him in his chest and ran away,” Naidu said.

After the stabbing, Dunsten allegedly ran into a nearby house, where he collapsed and died, Naidu said.

The 22-year-old was arrested by the SAPS Gelvandale tracing team and is expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of murder, Naidu said.