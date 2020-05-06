Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date

Most education department officials at the head office in Pretoria and at provincial education department offices have not yet returned to work.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga last week announced that office-based staff would resume duty on Monday this week to get the sector ready for the reopening of schools.

However, staff are anxious to know when they will be going back as only those from the top structures in the national and provincial education departments returned to work on Monday.

Director-general Mathanzima Mweli informed department staff that only he, his deputy directors-general and their “identified staff”, as well as Motshekga and deputy minister Reginah Mhaule would be returning to the office.

“All other categories of staff should remain at home until you are duly informed. By the end of the week, ending May 8, all staff will be informed of the plan to phase in the return of staff,” he said.