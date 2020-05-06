Judge hits back at Road Accident Fund attorneys who accused him of bias

During the hearing, the fund had reported that monthly costs were R800m a month and about R4bn was paid out every month to claimants. The fund’s only source of income, the fuel levy, brought in R3.5bn a month and it owed R19bn in claims.

The fund had decided to move away from the “litigious model” of handling claims and was disbanding the panel, intending to settle claims with merit within 120 days, which could result in savings of up to R10bn.

The fund asked the attorneys on the panel to hand over some 6,000 files.

But the attorneys resisted, and applied for an interdict to stop the cancellation of their contracts ahead of a judicial review of the decision. In a ruling handed down in March, Judge Davis refused.

He said the firms argued that they were only concerned with the wellbeing of the fund, but “It appears to be more about the retention of their lucrative practices”.

He said the panel attorneys had argued there would be “chaos” in June if the fund were left unrepresented but this was more “illusory than real”.

“The real chaos would be if the panel did not hand over their files and, as responsible officers of the court, I expect [them to] commence with the already-delayed hand-over.”