'I want to save some money because I'm not used to getting this much' - What R740 means to SA's poorest

Thabile Vuso was among those who received their payouts at Pimville post office.

The mother of two said she was grateful to have received her payout after the long wait and uncertainties after technical glitches for other Sassa beneficiaries at various pay points on Monday.

Vuso said she joined the queue as early as 6am.

“I was worried thinking what I would do if it didn’t come out, because we have run out of almost everything,” she said.

Vuso said the past five weeks had been difficult for her as she had been retrenched two months before the start of the lockdown.

“I was in the process of looking for a job, then the lockdown came. My children and I had nothing.

“If it was not for the food parcels, I would have been forced to go back home,” she said.

While Mavuso and scores of others had the option of making withdrawals at any ATM, they said they could not sacrifice their cash for bank charges.