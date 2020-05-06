Government pledges to improve systems to assist South Africans returning home

After receiving confirmation on the flight from the LA embassy, they had to make the payment and send the proof of payment to the embassy and SAA.

“People were sending the proof of payments, again, no feedback and no response.”

The flight was scheduled to depart from Washington DC.

She received confirmation of her ticket on May 2. Ross said when she arrived at the airport she saw a lot of people “beside themselves”.

“There were people who had sent their proof of payments before me that still didn’t have flights. There were people who only got a flight 10 minutes before it departed. I saw a grown man crumbling and crying.”

Those who were left behind were put in hotels. Ross said there was no social distancing on the plane and that it was full to capacity.

The group sat on the tarmac for several hours after arrival in SA.

Ross said airport officials seemed to be clueless on what to do and there were no government officials on the ground to assist.

“We were left stranded on the tarmac, with no food, nowhere to go and no water and no support and I’ve never felt so much that our government doesn’t care about us.”

The group left in Kombis to two different hotels — the Emperors Palace and Capital on the Park in Sandton.

A second South African, Shanice Govender, also shared her frustration at being left out in the cold while waiting for direction at the airport.

“The airport could have allowed us to sit inside while this whole issue was being sorted out, however they only allowed us to go into the airport to use the bathroom facilities.

“With the SA government knowing we were on this repatriation flight, they had 15 hours to sort everything out, so that the transition from airport to quarantine would be smooth and not stressful.

“This experience was very overwhelming and stressful to all of us on the flight. The stressful part of that whole experience was the lack of communication and the lack of information on what was going on, if we had some information it might have helped calm the nerves.”