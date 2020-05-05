Top cop rescues tardy pedestrian

Police Colonel Amos Vinqi’s duty is to save lives and that goes for anything big or small, two legs or more.

That is how the affable colonel sees his job and thank goodness for the little tortoise that was ambling across the busy R63 near Pearston on Tuesday morning.

Vinqi — who was the SA Police Service visible policing employee of the year in 2018 — said he was returning to his base at the SAPS’s provincial headquarters in Zwelitsha outside East London after taking part in a Covid-19 shutdown roadblock in Aberdeen.

“It is my duty to save lives so when I see anything in danger I must act.

“This tortoise was in the middle of the road and the traffic was busy with lots of trucks.

“I put on my blue lights to get them to slow down and that allowed me to pick it up and take it into the veld on the side of the road.

“They say some tortoises live 200 years. I wanted this one to achieve that goal.”

The colonel has, in fact, become something of a tortoise whisperer with a number of similar rescues under his belt notched up during work trips to the Karoo.

He viewed each one as a sign and an opportunity, he said.

“They are blessings, a sign of what God wants me to do.”