Lotto allocates R150m to NPOs to survive pandemic
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has allocated R150m to non-governmental organisations, non-profit organisations and non-profit companies that are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The NLC is cognisant of the fact that the approved funds will not cover all the NPOs in the country as the demand far outstrips the supply," said the commission in a statement.
"The NLC funding for Covid-19 will be limited to organisations that have been funded by the NLC for programmes in the past two financial years, and organisations that have been funded by the NLC in the past five financial years for infrastructure projects."
The funding will not be available to NLC beneficiaries who:
- have been paid a grant in the current calendar year;
- have received grant allocation letters as an indication of the approval of their grant applications and/or are awaiting payment;
- have outstanding progress reports;
- have been placed on the delinquency register; and
- have received funding for operational costs from other funders.
Those interested in applying should submit a detailed motivation on the approved template and confirmation of banking details.
"Preference will be given to organisations operating in rural and underprivileged communities. The funding will be limited to operational costs," said the commission.