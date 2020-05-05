Gym is part of South Africans' identity so let equipment be sold, says EFF

The EFF believes gym equipment should form part of the essential goods that are being reopened for sale.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said because gyms remained closed, the government should allow the sale of gym equipment as this was an integral part of an ordinary South African’s life.

“The conditions of social distancing, lockdown and general stay at home require a healthy mind and heart. The real fight against Covid-19 needs an even healthier mind and head. Regular home exercise, particularly using virtual training programmes, is not only necessary but should be encouraged by all,” the party said.

The EFF said with alcohol and cigarettes banned, these should be substituted with more beneficial activities such as gym.