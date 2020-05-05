Frantic mom pleads to see child at KZN hospital after Covid-19 outbreak

Kahatija Mamsoor queued outside General Justice Gizenga Memorial hospital in KwaDukuza on Tuesday to plead with staff to allow her to see her seven-year-old daughter after the KwaZulu-Natal facility shut following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The hospital was closed for admissions on Monday after 16 people, including nine mothers, two babies, four doctors and a nurse, tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday about 100 people queued outside to get their medication.

Mamsoor took her daughter to the hospital just hours before the facility closed after she suffered from what appeared to be a stroke.

"The doctor said she was not sure what happened to her because they were supposed to do a CT scan this morning, but she is not sure whether they did it and I can't see her. I can't give her anything," Mamsoor said.

The mother was advised by the hospital that her daughter was okay, and was told she should rather call to check up on her condition.

"They should have called me because the link [about Covid-19 cases at the hospital] went out last night, and I wondered if I should phone them.