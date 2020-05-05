Don’t visit labour centres, go online, phone or drop off applications, minister urges

The department of employment and labour said it had noted concerning reports of members of the public who visited labour centres in large numbers on Monday and has urged people to use its online platform instead.

According to reports, large groups of people descended on labour centres in Alberton (Gauteng), Port Elizabeth, East London, Makhanda, Graaff-Reinet, Komani and Uitenhage (Eastern Cape), Pinetown (KwaZulu-Natal) and Cape Town (Western Cape) to “collect their R350 social grant”.

According to the department, the social grants were the responsibility of the department of social development and not the department of employment and labour.

The labour department is responsible for, among other things, the payment of unemployment insurance and for occupational injuries and diseases.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has reiterated that labour centres remain closed for the duration of the lockdown.

He said the decision was part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus by minimising and avoiding physical contact.

“This is in the best interest of both the public and employees of the department.

“While our labour officers continue to process and ensure that claimants receive their UIF disbursements on schedule, the centres are not open to the public,” Nxesi said.

The department also encouraged clients to submit their applications online or drop off their applications inside the drop-in facilities outside labour centres countrywide.

Beneficiaries can submit applications via www.ufiling.co.za or alternatively contact the UIF on 0800- 030-007.