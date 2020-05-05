‘Courts not ready to be operating’

PREMIUM

A shortage of masks, sanitisers and gloves, as well as no temperature screening at entrance points, were just some of the concerns raised by Port Elizabeth court staff who returned to work for the first time on Monday since the start of the lockdown.



And from prosecutors to lawyers and clerks, they all agreed on one thing — court is not ready to be operating...

