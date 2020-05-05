Beitbridge border fence was up hardly a day before crooks struck — De Lille

The R37m fence at the Beitbridge border separating SA and Zimbabwe was hardly up a day before trespassers cut through it to smuggle in contraband.

And the presence of military personnel along the border has done little to repel desperate Zimbabweans and criminals from crossing over to this country.

“The fence was hardly up for one day and the crooks came through with cases of cigarettes and smuggling food, and all of that,” an exasperated Patricia de Lille told MPs on Monday.

The public works and infrastructure minister told MPs that the auditor-general confirmed on Thursday that he will investigate whether SA got value for money from the project and whether due processes were followed in appointing the contractor to erect the fence.

“But it's going to take longer due to the lockdown,” De Lille was told.

“What must be condemned in the strongest possible terms is the criminality that is taking place in our borders. The crooks are always one [step] ahead of us and where we were asked to replace the fence was specifically where they call it the hotspots.”

She said she asked defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on April 4, to make the SA national defence force available to patrol the fence regularly.

“Even that is not helping,” said De Lille.

“They are watching them. The SANDF is there on bikes, they drive up there, but the crooks just know where and when to strike. It is big problem at our borders that we need to address going into the future to make sure with the help of other countries, we secure the borders of SA,” she added.

It was the first time that a parliamentary committee discussed the controversial fence which was erected as a measure to fight the spread of coronavirus.