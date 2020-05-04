Zuma and legal team will not be in high court on Wednesday

Former president Jacob Zuma and his legal team will not be at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

The criminal matter against Zuma was set to start on Wednesday but has been postponed until June 23.

Zuma's new lawyer, Eric Mabuza, told TimesLIVE on Monday that the defence and state had agreed to postpone the matter.

"We have sent our proposal to the judge president. We don’t have to show up. The matter will be postponed, but I don’t know how they will do it. This is according to the arrangement we have reached, but that arrangement is subject to the judge president," he said.

Mabuza said the legal teams could not travel during the lockdown, and the state was "dealing with" the proposal sent to KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo.

He was unaware if the state had received a response from Madondo.

The office of the chief justice said it will send out a media advisory about what is expected to occur on Wednesday.