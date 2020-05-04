Workers fear for safety as they return

A mineworker from Free State who was preparing to return to work underground told Sowetan yesterday that he was concerned about his company's record of compliance with health and safety regulations.

"They are putting our lives in danger. I won't lie about it because in terms of compliance I do not even think they are at 50%," he said.

"There's noncompliance generally. What they have done is to sugar-coat the problem by complying 100% on surface. The trouble is underground.

"When you get underground there is a queuing that happens, particularly when you have to come out. So there is no compliance there.

"There are no sanitisers for employees and usually before we go inside the panels where the production happens, where they do blasting and all that, there's supposed to be meetings in the waiting place where people sit and there's no social distancing there."

Another worker from the transport sector, Solomon Mahlangu, said bus drivers have not been paid their salaries as companies were operating on a reduced capacity.

He said in spite of their concerns for safety especially during this first week, many workers needed to put food on the table for their families.

Nxesi said there were 170 labour inspectors who inspected over 2,000 companies during lockdown and that they would be hiring 500 more in the coming days.

"It would be impossible to inspect every one of the 1.8- million businesses.

'Therefore, inspectors rely upon the support of individual workers, unions and socially responsible employers in providing vital information - which in turn allows the inspectors to focus on hotspots and to make an example of particular offenders.

"In turn, this leads to greater self-regulation and compliance," he said.