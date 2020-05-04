Two staff at Bluewater Bay store test positive

Less than two weeks after Pick n Pay in Bluewater Bay closed in the wake of a Covid-19 scare, its management has confirmed that two staff members had tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna confirmed that two staff members had received positive test results on April 28.

On April 21, store management confirmed the shop had been closed for 15 minutes after “a misunderstanding regarding an employee testing positive”.

When it was found that the employee was not in fact positively diagnosed, the store reopened.

“Our Bluewater Bay store was temporarily closed on April 28, but has since reopened after a specialised cleaning team deep-cleaned and sanitised the entire store.

“Those in close contact with the two staff members are at home in self-quarantine and the remainder of the staff were screened by a health practitioner,” Caradonna said.

“To best serve our customers, we have support staff assisting our team in-store until all staff return to work.”

Caradonna said the health and safety of customers was Pick n Pay’s priority and as such, preventive measures – such as Perspex screens at all pay points – had been installed.

“Expert advice is that frequent and proper handwashing is still the most effective measure against the virus.

“We have made hand sanitisers readily available for all staff and customers in stores.

“Tills are sanitised after each transaction,” she said.