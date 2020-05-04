Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer'

Northern Cape police suspect that two people may have died from drinking homemade beer.

The couple died in Port Nolloth at the weekend.

Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the 42-year-old woman was first to die. She was found deceased in their flat.

“A 54-year-old man was found seriously ill. He later died in hospital,” Ramatseba said.

“Two empty bottles of homemade brew has been seized for forensic tests,” he added.

Police were investigating the cause of the fatalities.

This incident comes as SA has endured more than a month of the coronavirus lockdown,

which bans the sale and movement of the alcohol and cigarettes.