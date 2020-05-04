Nelson Mandela Bay fabric shops offering limited services

While many businesses will remain closed for trading under level 4 regulations during the national lockdown, fabric shops across Nelson Mandela Bay are offering limited sales under very strict conditions.

Several fabric houses confirmed that from Monday they will offer a variety of fabrics to their clients, but only for those making masks and other protective gear.

Stuart Graham Fabrics spokesperson Janeen Duffin said there were extremely strict guidelines and regulations pertaining to the sale of fabrics from its two warehouses in Port Elizabeth.

“Wholesalers are quite different from other retailers and we have to operate under strict restrictions,” Duffin said.

The sale of fabrics limited to the production of face masks and other protective gear would begin on Monday and they would sell only to regular clients who were certified as essential services providers.

She said this was in line with the outline from the government as to which parts of the wholesale retail sector had permission to operate under level 4 of the lockdown.

“We plan not to sell fabrics face-to-face. We will make use of couriers to distribute to our clients around the country [and] local sales reps will deliver fabrics to customers in Port Elizabeth.

“We are completely compliant with government regulations,” Duffin said.

With thousands of metres of fabrics suitable for the production of face masks and other protective gear stored in its warehouses, the company did not foresee running out any time soon.

Duffin said all its clients who wished to purchase fabrics would have to sign a document stating that the fabrics would only be used for face masks and other protective gear and that they would need essential services certificates.

Marc Shotland of Home Fabrics said as some fabrics were considered essential items they would also be opening on Monday for the sole purpose of selling fabrics to make face masks and medical linen.

“Our clients have to have an essential services certificate for us to sell the fabrics to them.”

He confirmed that Home Fabrics showrooms would not be open to the public but that clients could call in orders which would then be delivered to them.

“This should help business a bit, give some staff a bit of relief, help our clients and ultimately assist in combating the spread of Covid-19.”

Several other fabric houses, including Hertex, confirmed they would be offering the same services under strict conditions.