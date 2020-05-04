Cruel blow for beauty industry

More than 6,700 signatures have been collected from members of the beauty and healthcare industry, hoping to convince the government that they should be allowed to trade before level 1 of the lockdown — estimated to be months away.



In the meantime, hairdressers, nail technicians and the like are battling to make ends meet as they enter their third month with little to no income...

