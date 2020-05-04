Crèche owner fears closure of her business

A businesswoman in Mpumalanga is counting her losses and now her day care centre is facing closure due to the national lockdown.

Since the lockdown began, Olgah Maseko's crèche, Ice Age Educare, has been closed as children are now with their parents who are confined to their homes.

Maseko has been running Ice Age Educare in Leandra for almost five years after she bought it in November 2015.

Since the implementation of the national lockdown, all 38 children who go to the centre have not been able to do so.

"For us to survive, we need the money that is paid by parents; it's what keeps us going as a business. The lockdown has left us with no income," Maseko said.

"I went to the landlord to explain my predicament but he said he cannot change our arrangement because he has commitments to honour."