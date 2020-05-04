Covid-19 cases climb by more than 400 for second day, with 7 more deaths

Another 437 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA for the second straight day, with the national total now at 7,220.

There were also seven additional deaths recorded, taking the toll to 138. Six of the seven deaths were recorded in the Western Cape, and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

The national health ministry also reported that there had been 2,746 recoveries.

The figures were based on 11,794 tests done in the last 24 hours. There have now been 257,541 tests done countrywide in total.