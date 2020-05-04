Back to work: 'It feels like I have to choose if my family will have food or get corona'

As thousands of workers returned to work on Monday, there was increased traffic on several roads in Soweto, with measures put in place to manage public transport.

Bus service Rea Vaya took a bold step to allow only commuters with valid permits to enter their stations and buses. This was evident in Thokoza Park, where people were turned back.

Inside the station, which is normally packed with hundreds of commuters, it was quiet.

Fewer commuters could be seen standing several metres apart with face masks on.

Among them was a Pimville mother of three, employed in the retail sector, who said the return to work after 39 days since the start of the lockdown was bittersweet.

“I am happy that I’ll get a salary and be able to provide for my family, but at the same time, I am scared. More and more people are getting the virus, especially here in Joburg,” Thenjiwe Mahlangu said.