24 laptops stolen from school in Limpopo

A manhunt has been launched after 24 laptops were stolen from a storeroom at a secondary school in Limpopo, police said.

Police spokesman Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the laptops were stolen from Jonathan Thifhulufhelwi Secondary School in Madombidzha village.

“Prior to the burglary, the suspects reportedly cut electrical cables to disable the alarm systems.”

Mojapelo said the suspects gained entry by cutting through the security gate at the storeroom.

A security guard who was patrolling the school property discovered the theft.

The incident happened between Friday and Saturday.

Mojapelo said the laptops had an estimated value of R120,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the station commander Lt-Col Maphefo Matshavha on 0824517163, Crime Stop on 0860010111 or the nearest police station.