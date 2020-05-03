Lesotho parliament moves closer to forcing PM Thabane out of office

Lesotho lawmakers and South African mediators said on Saturday that legislation awaiting assent from the king will see Prime Minister Thabane, suspected of killing his ex-wife, leave office soon, ending a crisis that has engulfed the mountain kingdom for months.

Thabane, 80, has been under pressure to resign over a murder case in which he and his current wife are suspected of assassinating his previous wife. The case has divided his party and triggered sporadic unrest. They both deny the charges.

"We are satisfied that when the king has assented to this bill, it will pave the way for the prime minister to indicate his intention to vacate the office," South African envoy Jeff Radebe told journalists.

"As soon as His Majesty has assented to this bill ... the prime minister will indicate his intention to leave the office," he added, without saying whether or not he had agreed to do so.

Thabane's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.