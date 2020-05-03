Labour minister Thulas Nxesi demands paid sick leave for workers with Covid-19 symptoms

Nxesi said employers must minimise the number of workers in the workplace at any time through shift work or working arrangements to achieve social distancing.

“The employer must provide employees with information concerning Covid-19 and how to prevent its transmission. They must report any diagnosis of Covid-19 at work to the department of health and the department of employment and labour,” Nxesi said.

He said they must also investigate the cause and take appropriate measures.

“It is a contravention not to do so as an employer. They must support any contact tracing measures initiated by the department of health.”

He said with regard to social distancing, workplaces must be arranged to ensure a minimum of one and half metres between workers. He said if this was not practical, physical barriers must be erected and workers must be supplied free of charge with the appropriate personal protective equipment.

Nxesi said social distancing must be implemented in all common areas in and around the workplace, including working spaces, canteens and meeting rooms.

Employers must screen employees for Covid-19 at the time that they report for work. He said they must screen for fever, cough, sore throat, redness of eyes or shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, body aches, loss of smell, loss of taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, weakness or tiredness.

Workers should also immediately inform their employers if they experience any symptoms while at work.

“Not doing so is a contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act by the worker. More importantly the workers put themselves and their co-workers at risk,” Nxesi said.

He said employers must provide sufficient quantities of hand sanitiser with at least 70% alcohol content and ensure that work surfaces and equipment were regularly cleaned and disinfected.

Employers must also provide employees, free of charge, with at least two cloth masks to wear while at work or commuting.