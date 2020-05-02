VWSA donates beds to stadium isolation facility
In efforts to help the government fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Volkswagen South Africa handed over 150 beds to be used at an isolation facility set up at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The handover took place on Friday.
The stadium was identified, last week, as an isolation site to treat Covid-19 low-acuity patients.
When set up it had 50 beds available for patients.
VWSA head of communications Andile Dlamini said the department of health had asked VWSA to assist in equipping the facility so it could accommodate more patients.
“These beds were delivered and handed over to the government by VWSA and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber,” he said.
VWSA Chairman and Managing Director Thomas Schaefer said: “As this pandemic is a threat to all communities, we cannot falter or fail to act. It is my hope that this donation will enable the department of health and its brave health care workers to save many more lives.”