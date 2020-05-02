Two cops killed by 'drunk' driver at Covid-19 roadblock

“A driver who was allegedly heavily under the influence of alcohol hit the policemen, despite them being attired in reflector jackets,” he said.

The man was arrested at the scene and faces charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as contravention of disaster management regulations, Naidoo added.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole sent his condolences to those survived by the policemen.

“We trust that the man responsible for their deaths, who is currently behind bars, will be served with a deserving punishment if convicted,” he said.