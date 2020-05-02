Teacher unions want school management teams to return a day later

''The principals will receive the masks on May 11 after principals have been screened by the health officials at the schools. They [principals] must also find all sanitisers installed.''

The unions said that the work of the SMTs is to plan the timetables and ''how to receive the teachers and support staff''.

''It’s not the duty of the SMTs to supervise infrastructure or the fixing of schools or install sanitisers or deep cleanse the schools. That is the work of public works or the infrastructure unit of the department.''

Members of SMTs would have to tick the list of the completed work and determine if the teachers and support personnel can return to work.

The unions were planning to request an urgent meeting with Motshekga ''to understand the reopening of district and circuit offices, and the required number of staff''.

These officials were expected to report for duty on Monday.