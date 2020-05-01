Western Cape Covid-19 hospital to be ready for patients in first week of June

The Covid-19 temporary hospital being set up at the Cape Town International Convention Centre is expected to be ready to admit patients as early as the first week of June, Western Cape head of emergency medicine Lee Wallis revealed.

Wallis, who addressed the media along with Western Cape premier Alan Winde, health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and head of the provincial health department Keith Cloete on Thursday, said the 850-bed hospital would probably be the biggest and busiest hospital to care for Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape, if not in the country.

It will boast the “crème de la crème” of medical specialists, including infectious disease, emergency and internal medicine specialists as well as experienced nurses who will man the hospital’s four very large wards.