Water cuts expected for KwaNobuhle

KwaNobuhle will be without fresh running water for most of Saturday.

According to director of water and sanitation, Barry Martin, a shutdown of water supply was required to cut in a cross connection in order to avoid water disasters in Ward 40, comprising the Kuyga and the Greenbushes areas.

“To do this however, the supply to KwaNobuhle will be cut during the shutdown,” Martin warned.

As a precaution, all KwaNobuhle reservoirs would be filled.

“Consumers are requested to please use water sparingly as to not deplete storage.

“The shutdown duration is roughly 20 hours,” Martin added.