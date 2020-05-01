Veteran activist Denis Goldberg humble to the end

Anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who stood trial alongside Nelson Mandela in the 1963-1964 Rivonia Trial and was imprisoned for 22 years by the regime, has died at the age of 87 at his home in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep condolences at the passing of Goldberg, one of the most prominent white activists in SA’s long struggle against racial repression.

“This is ... a moment for all of us to appreciate Denis Goldberg’s brave dedication to our struggle and his lifelong activism in the interest of — and in the physical presence of — poor and vulnerable communities about our country,” Ramaphosa said yesterday.

“He dedicated his life to achieving the better life we enjoy today and his revolutionary contribution reinforced the non-racial character of our struggle and of our democratic dispensation.”

The struggle icon died on Wednesday after suffering from lung cancer for years.

Goldberg, whose family had Lithuanian Jewish origins, was born in Cape Town in 1933.

A communist, he joined the ANC’s armed wing in 1961 to oppose apartheid.

He was arrested in 1963 at a clandestine meeting in a Johannesburg suburb and stood trial with several others, including Mandela and Walter Sisulu, in what became known as the Rivonia Trial.

He was convicted on sabotage charges and sentenced to life imprisonment after the judge declined to impose the death sentence.

Being white, Goldberg was not sent to Robben Island along with black political prisoners like Mandela, in keeping with the apartheid regime’s philosophy that different races should not mix.

Instead, he was jailed in Pretoria, where he spent most of the time in solitary confinement.

He was released in 1985 after 22 years in prison after agreeing with the government not to take part in political violence.

He continued his role in the anti-apartheid struggle from exile in London.

It never bothered Goldberg that he was not one of the more famous Rivonia trialists.

“I am prepared to face reality,” he said in a 2018 Sunday Times interview on the eve of his 85th birthday.

“If Nelson Mandela was sentenced to death there could have been an uprising.

“If I was sentenced to death, my comrades would have mourned for me, but there wouldn’t have been an uprising. I accept it.

“OR [Tambo] would have shrugged and said: ‘So what’?” Goldberg had said.

“And that’s my answer too: ‘So what’?”

Apartheid ended with Mandela’s victory in the country’s first free elections in 1994, but Goldberg did not return to live here until 2002 due to family reasons.

In more recent years, he criticised failures by the ANC to lift enough South Africans out of poverty.

He was especially critical of former president Jacob Zuma, who faces several inquiries over corruption allegations during and before his time in office. — Reuters, TimesLIVE