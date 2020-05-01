Struggling Zimbabwe adds another two weeks to its lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the government of Zimbabwe to its knees as it counts economic losses.

As such, when President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a further two weeks lockdown on an eased “level 2”, he revealed the country was struggling to cope because it was excluded from international bailout packages due to sanctions.

His finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, wrote to International Finance Institutions (IFI) informing the world that Zimbabwe will struggle in a post Covid-19 world as it is already running on an empty tank.

“The global Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have a devastating health, humanitarian and economic impact on Zimbabwe,” Ncube said.

He also revealed that domestic resources were not enough to stir the country to a safe mode and government was partly to blame in the way it ran the economy.

“The Zimbabwean authorities duly acknowledge their responsibility for the recent policy missteps during late 2019,” reads the letter.

Acknowledging the situation at home, Mnangagwa said he would avail ZW$18bn which is about 8,7% of the 2020 national budget to businesses facing financial distress because of the lockdown.