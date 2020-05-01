Police offer R100,000 for info leading to killers’ conviction

Eastern Cape police are offering financial rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects linked to the killing of a popular football club boss and the sister of a well-known radio deejay.



Tornado FC boss Siphiwo Nyobo, 55, was gunned down while leaving North End stadium in East London, while Ntombizanele Matyholweni was found in her NU 13 home in Mdantsane with multiple wounds...

