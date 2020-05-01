Police offer R100,000 for info leading to killers’ conviction
Eastern Cape police are offering financial rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects linked to the killing of a popular football club boss and the sister of a well-known radio deejay.
Tornado FC boss Siphiwo Nyobo, 55, was gunned down while leaving North End stadium in East London, while Ntombizanele Matyholweni was found in her NU 13 home in Mdantsane with multiple wounds...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.