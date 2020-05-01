Plight of stranded South Africans ends with Mauritius rescue mission

Fifty-two people stranded in Mauritius due to the coronavirus pandemic have been repatriated to South Africa with the help of good Samaritans who were touched by their desperate stories.

A mercy flight with them on board landed at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday afternoon, ending a drawn out ordeal fraught with sleepless nights, said Kim Wightman.

Wightman got involved after learning about the plight of a man among those who were stranded. His son had died of a bacterial infection at home. His wife, suffering from the same condition, had been admitted to ICU in hospital.

“He was desperate to go home and be with his family,” she said.

Another desperate situation involved a family of seven who were forced to extend their stay in Mauritius due to the pandemic, but were unable to finance their trip home as a result.

“We also had people from the entertainment industry who had been here for five or six weeks. That kind of industry has completely closed down and they were jobless. Every day there was a day they had to pay for and money was an issue,” said Wightman.