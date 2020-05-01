New Brighton police station closed as officer tests positive for Covid-19

The New Brighton police station has been closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, directed all community members to the Nangoza Jebe Hall as the police station will now be decontaminated.

“All communities being serviced by the New Brighton police station are advised that this police station is now closed due to one of its members having tested positive for Covid-19.

“The community service centre will now be operating from the Nongeza Jebe Hall which is in Ntshekisa Street in New Brighton.

“People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to by Mount Road operational command centre members.

“The telephone lines at New Brighton police station community service centre will no longer be accessible,” Naidoo said.

“The building is now undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the New Brighton station will be operational again,” he added.

Naidoo would not be pulled on what services the police was rendering before the police member tested positive.

Asked if the officer had been manning roadblocks, Naidoo said:” That is not important now but what is important is how the situation is managed”.