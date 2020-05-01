Mask shortages see Russians turn to online black market

With pharmacy and supermarket shelves empty of protective masks, Russians worried about the coronavirus are turning to black markets online to hunt for supplies.

As the United States and western Europe move cautiously to ease restrictions imposed over the pandemic, Russia has seen a surge in infections that sent its confirmed coronavirus cases above 100,000 this week.

The number of deaths has also topped 1,000 and officials have extended lockdown measures to mid-May.

Authorities are encouraging the wearing of masks to help prevent a further spread of the outbreak, but ordinary Russians, companies looking to protect their employees and even medical workers are struggling to find them.

"There is a glaring lack of protective equipment in every region. Nearly all the hospitals have problems and in most the situation is close to being critical," said Andrei Konoval, co-president of the doctors' trade union "Action".

Underpaid medical workers are being forced to spend their own meagre funds on supplies, he said, "while many are making do by washing masks or using them for extended periods."