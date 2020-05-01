Joburg streets a hive of activity hours after relaxation of lockdown regulations

"It is a great feeling to be out running, I have been running in my backyard, it is nice to run on the open road again. It was mentally challenging to run around my house, I had to circle my house 32 times just to cover 2km. But mostly I kept fit by doing strength training and I have been trying to perfect my push-ups, I hope all the runners adhere to the rules so that government does not change their minds" she said.

Mphuthi is a Comrades Marathon hopeful who was looking forward to run her first Comrades this year said she was disappointed at postponement of the ultra-marathon.

"I'm very disappointed but I think it should be postponed till next year, alot of people have not qualified, we wont have enough time to prepare and qualify for the race", said Mphuthi.

Bheki Nkosi, 35, who took all the necessary precautions while on his 9km run, wearing a buff to cover his mouth and nose last ran before the lockdown.

"It's good to be out again, I missed running a lot. I was doing a lot of YouTube exercising but the fitness is not the same, being off for a week is okay, but four weeks off, your running fitness is gone, so my fitness is horrible".

Many other runners took to social media to express their joy at being allowed to run again, Afrika Tau from Fat Cats Athletics Club expressed his gratitude to the president.