IN PICTURES | SA's first day of outdoor exercise after claustrophobic lockdown

By Yasantha Naidoo and TimesLIVE - 01 May 2020
Sea Point promenade in Cape Town was opened to joggers, walkers and cyclists, and they came out in numbers early on May 1 2020.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

They came on foot, walking with canes and dogs, wearing brightly coloured running shoes, on skateboards and bicycles.

Joggers, cyclists and casual walkers donned their takkies and ventured out in numbers on sidewalks, streets and pathways across the country early on Friday, taking advantage of the eased lockdown regulations after being cooped up at home for weeks.

Residents soaked up the sun and savoured the salty sea air on Durban’s promenade, exercising their freedom during the narrow 6am to 9am window of opportunity.

Under the watchful eyes of police and patrolling metro police vans, people - many wearing masks - broke into a sweat along the beachfront.

“They have been here since 6am, and they are still coming,” a police officer told TimesLIVE.

He said most people were wearing face masks. Those without were cautioned, he said, adding "we can’t charge them".

Durban pensioner Vijay Nair was overjoyed to be outside again.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

Pensioner Vijay Nair, out with a walking stick, said: “I waited for this day for so long.”

He lives alone in an apartment on the beachfront.

“It’s been torture to look outside and not take advantage of what we have, but I realise it was for my own good. I’m just happy that after 35 days, I can go back to my daily habit of walking out here every morning."

Jackie and Jeanie Le Grange could hardly contain their excited Weimaraner dogs, Waldo and Klaus.

“We used to run with them every day here or at Jamieson Park, so they are beyond excited to be back,” said Jack before Waldo sprinted off with him.

It was a misty and cool morning, but that did not deter dogs and their owners from strolling on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

In Johannesburg residents took full advantage of the opportunity to reconnect with the outdoors.

Delta Park in Johannesburg was busy with cyclists and runners. Some of the visitors were not wearing masks.
Image: Michael Moore

Here are some of the images and videos captured by the TimesLIVE team.

A normally quiet street in Claremont, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied
Jack and Jeanie Le Grange with Waldo and Klaus on the Durban promenade.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo
Cyclists enjoying being outdoors in Honeydew, Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied
Many Capetonians grabbed the first opportunity to head to Keurboom Park in Claremont.
Image: Tanya Farber

