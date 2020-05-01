IN PICTURES | SA's first day of outdoor exercise after claustrophobic lockdown

They came on foot, walking with canes and dogs, wearing brightly coloured running shoes, on skateboards and bicycles.

Joggers, cyclists and casual walkers donned their takkies and ventured out in numbers on sidewalks, streets and pathways across the country early on Friday, taking advantage of the eased lockdown regulations after being cooped up at home for weeks.

Residents soaked up the sun and savoured the salty sea air on Durban’s promenade, exercising their freedom during the narrow 6am to 9am window of opportunity.