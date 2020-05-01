Fears of 'funny money' as EU preps virus recovery

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni insists Europe needs a 1.5-trillion-euro ($1.6 trillion) shared injection to avert long-term disaster.

So far member states have only committed about a third of that and strictly for emergency spending, because frugal northerners such as the Netherlands, Austria and Germany are resisting doing more.

To give an idea of the sensitivities involved, the commission was on Thursday forced to point out that the plan, which does not yet exist, should not be referred to by reporters as a "fund", but as an "initiative" or an "instrument", presumably so as not to ruffle the feathers of the frugals.

Here is a look at the difficult path that lies ahead:

No coronabonds

To avert a replay of the eurozone debt crisis, Spain and Italy spent weeks pleading for unprecedented help from their richer and less impacted neighbours.

Their initial plan hoped eurozone nations would borrow jointly towards an anti-recession war chest through something called a coronabond.