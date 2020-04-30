Zwelinzima Vavi has recovered from a month of Covid-19

Labour movement leader Zwelinzima Vavi has recovered from Covid-19.

Vavi, who was admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month, released a video on Twitter on Thursday in which he updated South Africans on his wellbeing.

Last week, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) leader announced that he would test for Covid-19 for the third time after his second test came out positive.

“Dear South Africans, comrades, friends and family members, I am a living testimony that the virus, corona, can be defeated if we act according to the regulations that have been published by the government, supported by scientists here and abroad.

“As you know I tested positive on April 2. I have been with the virus for a month.

“Yesterday, I tested negative, together with my wife. We now live in a family where no-one has corona,” said Vavi.