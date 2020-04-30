What you need to know about the R350 unemployment grant and how to apply for it

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has outlined the process of applications for the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant for individuals who are unemployed.

The grant forms part of the R500bn economic and social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week to support the economy and save jobs and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qualifying applicants will receive R350 a month over the next six months, from May until October.