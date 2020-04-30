Tobacco association heads to court to challenge ban on cigarette sales

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is planning to take legal action against the government over the ban on the sale of cigarettes.

The decision comes after cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana-Dlamini-Zuma's announcement on Wednesday evening that the sale of cigarettes would not be allowed under level 4 restrictions of the lockdown.

Her announcement came a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of cigarettes would be allowed.

“We are consulting with our legal team on a way forward. We are going to court. We are making plans to prepare our legal challenge,” Fita chairperson Sinenhanhla Mnguni told SA FM on Thursday morning.